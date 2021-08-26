Submit Release
Department Announces Public Input Sessions Around Pay Equity Law

CRANSTON, RI – The Department of Labor and Training will be hosting a series of virtual public comment opportunities regarding Rhode Island's Pay Equity Act. The purpose of these sessions is to gather input from the public as the Department prepares procedures and regulations for the law, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

Public comment will be taken via Zoom on the following dates:

• Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 9am | https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86711198582 • Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1pm | https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88200007293 • Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5pm | https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86916795354

Written comments may be submitted to angelika.pellegrino@dlt.ri.gov or mailed to:

Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training c/o: Angelika Pellegrino 1511 Pontiac Avenue Cranston, Rhode Island 02920

All public comment on the Pay Equity Act must be submitted either written or verbally by Friday, October 15, 2021 at 4pm.

On or before December 7, 2021, regulations will be posted on the Secretary of State's website.

For any questions, please contact Angelika Pellegrino at angelika.pellegrino@dlt.ri.gov. Updates regarding the Act will be available at dlt.ri.gov/payequityact.

