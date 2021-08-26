Visit Fish and Game at the Fairs! Exhibits Will Be at Hopkinton and Lancaster Fairgrounds

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 August 26, 2021

Concord, NH – While you’re having fun at the Hopkinton and Lancaster Fairs on Labor Day weekend, visit the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department exhibits, a great way to explore hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing opportunities in our state. See you at the fairs!

Hopkinton State Fair Schedule of Events

The Hopkinton State Fair (September 3 – September 6, 2021, www.hsfair.org) once again will host a special Discover Wild New Hampshire Building presented by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Meet wildlife and fisheries biologists, and check out the special exhibit featuring the “Forever Locked” moose exhibit along with the new New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest. Get your official Fish and Game merchandise, including the 2022 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar.

This year, visitors will have a chance to meet Conservation Officers from the television show North Woods Law: New Hampshire in person.

Friday, 9/3, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen

Saturday 9/4, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sergeant Kevin Bronson

Sunday, 9/5, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci

Monday 9/6, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

Live animal presentations with Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center and Farm School:

Friday, 9/3: presentations at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9/4: presentations at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, 9/5: presentations at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Monday, 9/6: presentations at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Each presentation will feature up to four native New Hampshire species and last about 30 minutes.

Find Fish and Game fast by parking at the Blue Gate. For tickets and more fair information visit www.hsfair.org.

For daily updates of special features and presentations at the Fish and Game building, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhfishandgame.

Lancaster Fair Schedule of Events

The Lancaster Fair (September 2 – September 7, 2021, www.lancasterfair.com) will continue its long-standing tradition of presenting a NH Fish and Game exhibit at its Labor Day weekend event. Be sure to stop by and see the Fish and Game Conservation Officers and biologists as they will be glad to answer your questions about fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, and off-highway recreational vehicle safety and ethics. It’s a great chance to pick up Fish and Game publications, including the new New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest. Visitors will have a chance to meet Conservation Officers from the television show North Woods Law: New Hampshire in person:

Thursday, 9/2, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sergeant Glen Lucas

Thursday, 9/2, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

Friday, 9/3, 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Levi Frye

Friday, 9/3, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

Saturday, 9/4, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lieutenant Mark Ober

Saturday, 9/4, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Matt Holmes

Sunday, 9/5, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Matt Holmes

Sunday, 9/5, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Lieutenant Mark Ober

Monday, 9/6, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conservation Officer Levi Frye

Tuesday, 9/7, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sergeant Glen Lucas

For tickets and more fair info go to www.lancasterfair.com.