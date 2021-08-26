Submit Release
Blueline tilefish recreational season closes Sept. 1 in Atlantic state waters 

Blueline tilefish closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County) Sept. 1, with the last day of harvest being Aug. 31. This season will reopen May 1, 2022. These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing.

The Atlantic state waters recreational bag limit for blueline tilefish is three fish within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab or download the Fish Rules App. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

Blueline tilefish recreational season closes Sept. 1 in Atlantic state waters 

