Home Tax Solutions works with Guggenheim Securities on Securitization

Trey Rome, worked with Guggenheim Securities to make this deal happen and to help his fellow Texas homeowners out of their delinquent Texas property tax bind
Inaugural Tax Lien Securitization Completed with placement of $105 million “A" rated asset-backed notes
This transaction is a milestone for HTS as securitization is an important step in providing Texas property owners with peace of mind when it comes to paying residential or commercial property taxes.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Tax Solutions (“HTS” or the “company”), a leading Texas property tax lien lender, today announced it has closed its inaugural 144A securitization of loans backed by tax liens on residential and commercial properties in Texas. The $105 million securitization was arranged by Guggenheim Securities, who served as sole structuring advisor and bookrunner.
The notes were rated “A” by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, and the transaction featured a two-year revolving period during which the company can finance new loan originations backed by Texas tax liens.
"This transaction represents a milestone for HTS in better enabling us to help Texans protect their properties from exorbitant tax fines and foreclosures," said Trey Rome, CEO and Founder of Home Tax Solutions. "We have provided property tax relief to thousands of Texans through competitive rates and plans that are flexible and affordable. This securitization is an important step in providing Texas property owners with peace of mind when it comes to paying residential or commercial property taxes."
HTS has grown to become the largest property tax loan originator in the state and has offices across Texas in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and McAllen, with its headquarters in Dallas. HTS has achieved an average annualized revenue growth rate of 55% over the past three years, and, with 24 on staff, managed to capture approximately one-third of all property tax loans originated in Texas.
The notes were presented in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with regulations under the Securities Act. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
HTS has been included for the past two years in both Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing, Texas-based private companies list, and SMU Cox Top 100 fastest-growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Dallas area. HTS has also received many regional and national awards for its business ethics, honored for being the best property tax lender in Texas, and even one of the best places to work in North Texas. As a fourth-generation Texan, Rome is dedicated to every community he serves, and volunteering is an integral part of Home Tax Solutions’ company values.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Home Tax Solutions
Home Tax Solutions (HTS) was founded to help homeowners and property owners protect their property from exorbitant tax fines and foreclosure. HTS' real estate experts and property tax lenders collectively have more than 134 years of experience to easily tailor a solution to fit clients' needs. www.hometaxsolutions.com
