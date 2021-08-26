GRAND OPENING: BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE, SITE FOR ICONIC FILM “THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS” OFFICIALLY OPENS FOR BUSINESS
Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's
Private House Rental for Guests at Boutique Accommodation - Guest Bookings Start TodayPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Bill’s House (www.buffalobillshouse.com), the iconic home to the cinematic serial killer of the same name in the five-time Academy Award winning film, The Silence of the Lambs, is officially open for business. Starting today, the boutique accommodation, located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, is now available for much anticipated guest bookings, with first stays available starting Labor Day weekend and beyond. Guests will be pleased to know that when they book a stay at the charmingly infamous Buffalo Bill’s House, it is a private rental where they get exclusive use of the entire house only with the people they have booked with. The house accommodates a maximum number of eight guests at a time, and does not allow any unauthorized visitors or large parties to the home or on the premises.
Buffalo Bill’s House, a magnificent three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home, has been undergoing renovations and upgrades since its purchase in the beginning of the year by new owner, Chris Rowan.
“We have been working hard to create an unforgettable experience for fans,” said Rowan. “That’s why we decided to offer the house on a private rental basis. In other words, you and your booked group alone, will have exclusive access to the house during your stay. No other visitors or guests will be allowed at the home or on the premises. We want to give fans access to this unique opportunity to spend a night or two or even a week at Buffalo Bill’s House and live out all of their ‘Silence’ fantasies.”
Upon entering, guests will find brand new, beautiful ‘period correct’ furniture including a gorgeous dining set, with genuine period glassware for guests’ use, a parlor room, complete with decorative antique harp and church organ, and a large accommodating living room with comfortable couches and chairs to lounge on. On the second floor, guests will find four well-appointed bedrooms, all with four poster beds, and each room is appropriately named after characters from the film -- the master bedroom suite is ‘Buffalo Bill’s’, then there are the ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Clarice’ rooms, and of course, the ‘Precious’ room, which features twins bed, perfect for families visiting with children.
Guests also have full use of the kitchen and appliances, stove and dishware and are welcome to buy and bring food to cook. The house is the perfect place to host a “Murder Mystery” night with friends or a Hannibal Lecter inspired ‘meal’. Coffee pods, tea, creamer and sugar are provided. Guests are also permitted to use the charcoal grill outside and marshmallow skewers are even available for making s’mores by the firepit. All guests will receive a surprise gift as well.
One of the most unique features of the house is the artwork, much of which has been donated by artists from around the world and who are fans of the movie. The works of art include oil painting portraits of the Lord and Lady of the house, Buffalo Bill and Clarice, as well as a gilded framed taxidermy death’s head moth, a central creature in the film that serves as Buffalo Bill’s metamorphic inspiration.
Buffalo Bill’s House is the actual site of the filming of the cinematic climax of The Silence of the Lambs, including the famous scene where Buffalo Bill, played by actor Ted Levine, first meets Jodie Foster’s FBI agent character, Clarice Starling, face to face at the front door (yes, it’s the real door!). Fans will not only recognize the famed front doorway of Buffalo Bill’s House but also the exterior of the home, the entry foyer, the dining room, and kitchen leading to the basement, all of which had scenes from The Silence of the Lambs shot in them with the two stars.
And, speaking of the basement. “Guests are going to be in for a real treat when they head downstairs to the infamous basement,” Rowan said. “We have re-created what we are calling ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors’, complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, and of course, a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for our guests’ use, designed to help fans get ‘in the mood’ to live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. We even have “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, on auto play, as folks enter the basement. So, we encourage fans to put on that kimono and get their own ”tuck” on. And don’t forget to take and post photos!”
Upstairs, in the attic, Rowan has designed what he calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room complete with large screen TV complete with a library of select 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy, a host of classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi, as well as a pool table that, when flipped over, doubles as an air hockey table.
Buffalo Bill’s House is also a ‘cinematic destination’ and makes an ideal film location site. It is currently open for booking on location film and cinematic projects as well. Rowan’s future plans for the house include recreating the set of the well for photo opps for guests and film crews. Rowan currently makes a living in the field of film production as an art director and prop stylist.
BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY AT: https://buffalobillshouse.com/book-now/
VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES AT: https://buffalobillshouse.com/overnight-rates/
To get more information about on-location filming at Buffalo Bill’s House,
Please VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://buffalobillshouse.com
Buffalo Bill’s House Photos/Images of the Interior/Exterior: https://we.tl/t-64yKxXxQwg
Buffalo Bill’s House YouTube video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=54s
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/buffalobillshouse
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/buffalobillshouse
TIKTOK (13.8K followers): https://www.tiktok.com/@buffbillshouse
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/buffbillshouse
For Media Inquiries please contact Dawn at press@buffalobillshouse.com
####
Dawn Rowan
Buffalo Bill's House, LLC
+1 646-510-5232
dawn@buffalobillshouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter