Motocross racer joins National Foundation to bring awareness to digital currency and blockchain
It’s a great opportunity for Jayden to join a team at a mature level and learn the ropes of being on a team with other racers that you compete with”CANADA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by Verge (FbV), a Foundation committed to adoption of digital currency through spreading awareness & educating on blockchain technology and Verge Currency, through community athletes, has signed Jayden Riley from Red Deer Alberta Canada, a 13 Year old Motocross racer who has been moving up the amateur ranks fast.
— Cody Riley , Father to Jayden
Jayden will join Wyatt Hasil and founder of FbV, Danny Robertson, to form the official FbV motocross racing team for 2022. Jayden finished 3rd overall in 12-16 85cc, at Walton Raceway, at the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship in August 2021.
“ We look forward to bringing on Jayden to the Verge Family. Not only will Jayden be on the FbV Racing Team, he is now a Fueled by Verge Athlete, and joins a very impressive roster of athletes to the say the least.”
We are not only paying attention to professional athletes but we are following young amateur athletes who are dedicated to their respective sport. We want to support them now and in the future as they move up the ranks. The young generation is fast advancing and are the generation that will understand Digital Currency and help push awareness for Verge Currency.
Jayden will not only learn about Blockchain Technology (Verge Currency) but he will now be part of this generational movement and join Danny Robertson and Wyatt Hasil under the Motocross umbrella with our athletes and have a whole new 1 million strong community following him. This type of exposure will boost his presence to the one of biggest communities in the crypto world, the Verge Fam.
Cody Riley , Father to Jayden, about the joining of FbV, “It’s a great opportunity for Jayden to join a team at a mature level and learn the ropes of being on a team with other racers that you compete with. This program will teach the kids what it’s like to be on a team and having to deal with controversy at a young age.
Derek Robertson, Co-Founder, Fueled by Verge said “Bringing on Jayden is exactly what our vision is with #JoinTheMovement. We are attracting young generational athletes who are grasping our vision. Having young talented athletes joining Fueled by Verge will help grow our vision. There is a long list of really fast up and coming Motocross racers right here in Canada. I believe we will see future stars out of the prairie province. The Grass roots of the FbV Movement started here in Alberta Canada. So it’s a win-win for both sides, the FbV Movement and the young talented racers right here in Alberta!”
About Fueled by Verge (FbV)
Fueled by Verge was started by Danny Robertson, Derek Robertson, and Mark Wittenberg, in 2018. At 9 years old, Danny wanted to bring awareness and usability to his peers in the motocross world. It has since become a worldwide movement, and foundation, to support athletes and bring awareness to their respective talents. At the same time, utilizing the Verge Currency blockchain and Currency community to further the awareness.Our mission is to build awareness of Verge Currency, as we harness the power of Bitcoin in a way that combines the speed of digital payments, but with the privacy of paying in cash.
For more information about Fueled by Verge, visit https://vergecurrency.com/fueled-by-verge/
