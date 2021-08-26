Stamp Your Passport to Tennessee History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Tennessee State Capitol invite you to make a history day of it with the launch of the Passport to Tennessee History.

Inside the Passport to Tennessee History on Capitol Hill and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, visitors will find information about four institutions of Tennessee history, which are all within walking distance of each other on the north side of downtown Nashville: the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Tennessee State Capitol.

The passport features space to collect distinct stamps from each location. Participants can collect all four stamps in one day or across multiple visits. Visitors who complete their passport will earn a 10 percent discount at the Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park gift shops.

“The Tennessee State Library & Archives’ new home on the Bicentennial Mall gives us the fantastic opportunity to partner with our new neighbors,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage anyone interested in learning more about our great state to get a free passport and begin exploring Tennessee history's home on the Mall.”

The Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, collects and preserves books, records and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on items about Tennessee and Tennesseans. Visitors can experience Tennessee’s story through interactive exhibits highlighting the state’s most precious historical documents. Visit the Library & Archives at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. The exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are available for research Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. For more information, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.

“The arrival of the Library & Archives to the campus surrounding Bicentennial Mall presents yet another opportunity to encourage families and history fans to visit this welcoming and truly historic area of the state,” said Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum. “Come visit us to engage with history, play in the park, get lunch at the Farmers’ Market and more, all as we commemorate Tennessee’s 225th anniversary.”

The Tennessee State Museum is home to thousands of years of Tennessee history, art and culture. Through art and artifacts, films, interactive displays and events, museum visitors can learn about Tennessee's geological beginnings and First Peoples, statehood, participation in wars, place in national social movements and more. The museum, located at 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, is open to the public Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit TNMuseum.org.

“A Tennessee history experience is not complete without a visit to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson, said. “We are proud to partner with our neighbors at the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Capitol to provide visitors from around the world with a keepsake for their Tennessee history experience.”

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park gives visitors a taste of Tennessee’s history, natural wonders and serves as a lasting monument to Tennessee’s Bicentennial Celebration. The park includes a 200-foot granite map of the state, a World War II Memorial, a 95-Bell Carillon, a Pathway of History, the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains and native plant species from across the state. Passports and stamps are available in the Visitor Center located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. The Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Learn more at tnstateparks.com/parks/bicentennial-mall.

Opening in 1859, the Tennessee State Capitol, one of the oldest working capitols in the United States, serves as the home of the Tennessee General Assembly and houses the governor's offices. Visitors can take self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT or 45-minute guided tours, starting at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. Guided tours are limited to 15 people per tour. Reservations are not required for groups smaller than 12 people. The Tennessee State Capitol is located at 600 Dr. Martin L King, Jr. Blvd., at the top of Capitol Hill.

Pick up your free Passport to Tennessee History at the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Visitor Center or Tennessee State Capitol to begin stamping your passport to Tennessee History. Admission to all four participating locations is free.