Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Knife) and Unarmed Carjacking Offenses in the Fourth and Sixth Districts

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District and Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Knife) and Unarmed Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.

Fourth District:

Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, seated in a vehicle, in the 8000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest. The suspects opened the victim’s vehicle door and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-118-884

Sixth District:

Armed Robbery (Knife): On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 2:06 pm, three suspects approached the victim in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s wallet. The victim attempted to retrieve the wallet when the remaining two suspects brandished knives and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-092-214

Previously, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 20 year-old Tymen Jonquil Fields, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife) and Unarmed Carjacking.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.