Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 6800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the 6800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:09 am, the suspect and victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 30 year-old David Earle, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).