MONTCO Studio Tour at GNAL800West
Greater Norristown Art League Participates as Studio #6
It's not our art, but our heart that's on display”EAST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Norristown Art League (GNAL800West) is pleased to present a group of artists participating in the 2021 Annual Montco Studio Tour, Studio #6.
— Gary Holland
Four artist’s will be featured in the tour: Francesca Barone, Katherine Bampfield, RIA, and Alexus DeBraganza. Many of the pieces were inspired by Montgomery County, Pa scenery using photography, pastel, oil and acrylic painting.
These artists focus on color theory and emotion within their art. Using skilled techniques to draw you into their world, so you can experience what they feel. For example, Alexus DeBraganza’s abstracts pull you into her piece with vibrant color and line, as tone and negative space leads you through the composition. In the end leaving you with your own personal expression of what the piece is about.
GNAL800West is a one room schoolhouse that will have displays throughout the gallery from all four artists. “The Montco Studio Tour” will run from Saturday, September 18, 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 11 am to 5 pm. All four artist's will be present all day Saturday and Sunday.
Greater Norristown Art League is an art education organization located at 800 West Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403. We have been serving Montgomery county since 1941.
For additional information please contact Katherine Bampfield, 610-564-3451. Studio # 6 is located at 800 West Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403
Katherine Bampfield
KDESIGN Solutions LLC
+1 610-564-3451
