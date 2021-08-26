CONSERVATIVE PARTY CANDIDATE FOR NYC MAYOR BILL PEPITONE STANDS UP FOR TEACHERS' RIGHTS WHILE OPPONENTS SKIP TOWN
Candidate for NYC Mayor Bill Pepitone joined thousands at a rally for teacher's choice this week while opponents skipped townNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Pepitone, Conservative Party candidate for NYC Mayor, has been the only candidate in the race to take action against Mayor Bill de Blasio's mandate requiring all DOE employees to be vaccinated in order to return to work.
"Many of us, myself included, owe our whole lives and achievements to the teachers who educated us growing up. Now, the city has decided to treat them without an ounce of respect, threatening their livelihoods if they choose to make an independent medical decision. It's a total disgrace," Pepitone said.
Following the announcement of the mandate on Monday, August 23rd, Pepitone spent the remainder of the day meeting virtually with NYC teachers, hearing their stories and working with them to form a plan of action against the mandates.
On Wednesday, August 25th, Bill Pepitone was the only candidate for NYC Mayor to join nearly 2,000 for a rally at City Hall sponsored by Teachers for Choice in support of union workers' medical freedom.
The day of the announcement, Pepitone's opponents, Curtis Sliwa and Eric Adams, were both out of the city focused on either publicity stunts or luxurious vacations.
Bill Pepitone is the official Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of New York City against Democrat Eric Adams. Bill is a native New Yorker and 9/11 first responder who served in law enforcement for over 30 years. Visit PepitoneForNYC.com to learn more.
###
Anna Delfaus
Pepitone for NYC
+1 6462871021
press@pepitonefornyc.com
Bill Pepitone joins nearly 2,000 for medical freedom rally