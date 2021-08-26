Back To School Myopia Control - Vision Boutique Offers Certified Care
Back To School Myopia Control - Vision Boutique Offers Certified CareCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With back to school just around the corner, the eye health of our kids is a top priority. Taking care with a child’s vision is a gift that can truly last a lifetime. Myopia Control is a term that is used to describe a treatment that slows the progression of nearsightedness in children.
Symptoms of nearsightedness in children include:
- Persistent squinting
- Needing to sit closer to the television or in the front of the class
- Excessive blinking
- Frequent rubbing of the eyes
Treatment Options:
Vision Boutique specializes in two types of Myopia Control treatments, Atropine eye drops and specialty contact lenses. Both treatment options can be prescribed by an eye doctor to ensure healthy eyes, and to reduce the risk of vision-threatening complications later in life such as glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal detachment.
Our Certified Team:
Dr Neil Boldus, Dr. Namrata Shah, and Dr. Amy Cartwright are proudly certified in Myopia Control, with certifications from Dr. Scott Hansen and Dr. Alexandra Susol in process.
About Vision Boutique:
Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions at 6 locations in Illinois and Indiana.
A family-friendly brand, founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is patient-focused, with a team of highly-skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience.
Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Vision Boutique offers designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages.
Specializing in:
Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exams, Computer Vision Syndrome, RGP, and Myopia Control
Insurances Accepted:
Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, UHC, Always, Avesis, Eyemed, Kraff, Spectera, VCP, VSP, Superior / Davis Versant Health, NVA
