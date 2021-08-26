SANP Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Q2 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Total Assets of up from $270,216 in Year-End Dec 2020 to $687,844 as of Q2-2021
- Total Liabilities down from $3,222,385 in Year-End Dec 2020 to $3,008,599 as of Q2-2021
- Total Operating Expense $180,754
- Net Income of ($279,730) for Q2-2021 and for the Six Months Ended 2021 Net Income $589,574
- Outstanding Shares 10,850,235,504
Frank Yglesias CEO stated; "we have been in lockdown for the last 60 days by the government of Vietnam under directive 16 and we are optimistic that in the next 30 days the boys will be back in the office, currently everyone is working remotely and holding up very positive under the current pandemic." additionally, Yglesias stated; "Q4 will bring some of our projects into market and we expect a positive results in Q4 of 2021."
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 305-809-0807
frank@sbl.dev
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn