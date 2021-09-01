Careficient and CellTrak Partner for EVV Efficiency
Careficient Partners with CellTrak’s EVVLink to streamline customer operations nationally.JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient, named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine, announced today a key partnership in achieving compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. This partnership with CellTrak Technologies, Inc. will allow Careficient’s customers across the nation to easily collect and send electronic visit verification data.
Careficient focuses on providing agencies a SaaS system that works for their unique needs, as well helping them stay in compliance with state and federal regulations. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products span across the entire continuum of care with its unique single platform for all lines of business (Home Care, Home Health, Private Duty and Hospice).
CellTrak’s EVVLink is the leading national EVV Platform which allows any EMR to collect EVV data, regardless of if the agency is a current CellTrak customer. This allows for all EMRs to seamlessly connect to any open state or MCO while they prioritize their other software needs.
Brad Caldwell, COO of Careficient said, “By partnering with CellTrak, Careficient can continue to scale and grow at the rapid pace across the US while both companies focus on their core products.” Caldwell added “Our customers have many needs we focus on. While CellTrak does the EVV component, we can strengthen our product offering across the continuum of care”.
EVVLink and Careficient’s effortless interoperability means agencies can stay in compliance without facing the workflow challenges that often accompany state EVV systems, helping providers avoid manual data entry into multiple systems or substantial changes to their existing billing or payroll processes.
“We are excited to partner with Careficient to help their customers seamlessly and simply stay EVV compliant,” said Andrew Kaboff, CRO at CellTrak. “Our commitment to providing EVV assistance to market solutions growing at a rapid pace is our priority.”
CellTrak’s EVVlink engine works behind the scenes with your EMR’s current solution, even when your users do not use a state solution system. There’s no training required, taking the worry out of EVV. Learn more about CellTrak EVVLink here: https://www.celltrak.com/evv
About Careficient
Careficient was founded in 2017 and is located in Jensen Beach Florida. Careficient provides EMR and Agency Management technology solutions to home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Our goal has always been to provide a SaaS system for agency owners and managers that would work efficiently for their unique needs, help the Agency stay in compliance with state and federal regulations and expediates the billing and collection for the service they provide. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products are supported by a US based team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience.
About CellTrak
Trusted by the largest agencies in the world, CellTrak provides the most robust and configurable mobile point-of-care, field force management and EVV platform on the market whether you are providing personal care, home health, hospice, or human services. As the pioneer in mobile point-of-care solutions since the early 2000s, CellTrak continues to be the leading field force management solution. With a commitment to innovation backed with years of experience in the home care sector, CellTrak increases your staff’s productivity, improves your compliance, reduces costs across the board, and improves communication, resulting in a higher quality of care.
Careficient was most recently named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine. To learn more visit www.careficient.com
