Titanium Dioxide Market to Reach USD 22.26 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.85% | Valuates Reports
Titanium Dioxide Market is Segmented by Process (Sulfate Process, Chloride Process), by Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper).BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Dioxide Market Size
The Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to grow from USD 14.00 Billion in 2019 to USD 22.26 Billion by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 6.85%.
This research study systematically analyzes the historical trends with the current trends related to the demand, supply, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been also covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, process, and application.
Titanium dioxide Market Segmentation
On the basis of process
• Sulfate Process
• Chloride Process.
On the basis of application
• Paints & Coatings
• Plastics
• Paper.
Key companies
• Alchemy Heavy Metals (Pvt) Ltd.
• Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
• Argex Titanium, Inc.
• Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd.
• CINKARNA Celje, d.d.
• CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd.
• Cosmo Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Grupa Azoty S.A.
• Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Corporation Limited
• Guangxi Jinmao Titanium Co., Ltd.
• Henan Billions Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Huntsman Corporation
• Iluka Resources Ltd.
• Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
By region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.).
Objectives of the study:
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global titanium dioxide market.
• To classify and forecast global titanium dioxide market based on region, process, and application.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global titanium dioxide market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global titanium dioxide market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global titanium dioxide market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global titanium dioxide market.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key Target Audience are:
• Manufacturers of titanium dioxide
• Raw material suppliers
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to titanium dioxide.
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with titanium dioxide suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
