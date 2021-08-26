The Real Riches
An inspiring hopeless-to-faithful story without the preachy partCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Christian-focused fiction, “From Homeless to Heaven” centers around a formerly homeless man, Alan Washburn, who chooses to work on a Colorado ranch, instead of living in a shelter for the homeless. Alan told Cody Cambres, the ranch owner, that he wanted a job and a warm place to sleep instead of living outdoors as a homeless man. He had refused to stay in any mission shelter because of life experiences involving religion. However, the “riches” Washburn experiences are far more of a spiritual variety than a monetary kind. Although he arrived with little physical baggage when he went to live with and work for Cody, he still carried much emotional baggage. Washburn evolves from an angry, formerly homeless, and recently divorced man, into a more spiritually centered family man.
The author of this encouraging and transformative story is Jeanne Ann Off. She took up a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University and also a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. She’s married to her wonderful husband Don Off, and they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in 2016. Both of them grew up on Western Colorado cattle ranches.
Faith wasn’t forced onto the main character. It was something he reacquired over time as the people around him influenced and changed his views that real riches aren’t found on earth, but in heaven. All things may not always be good, but with a little faith, they do eventually work together for the good.
