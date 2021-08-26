Sci-Fi Educational App Studyum Raises $1.5 Million And Just Announced Its IDO Date
Studyum has announced the date of its IDO stage. The IDO will take place on September 20, 2021, on OccamRazer, a fundraising platform of Occam.fi.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studyum, a paradigm-disruptor among startups, has announced the date of its IDO stage. The IDO will take place on September 20, 2021, on OccamRazer, a fundraising platform of Occam.fi with a long successful history of launching decentralized projects. Despite IDO taking place in a month, Studyum has already raised considerable financial support, surpassing $1.5m in funding.
Studyum is a balanced amalgam of education and technology that has a long-term goal of completely turning the way we learn on its head. The essence of edtech projects is to combine education and technology, but, often, rather than achieving the balance between the two, the projects have put more emphasis on one side of the seesaw. According to its whitepaper, Studyum aims to achieve equilibrium - one that will make technology and education cover each other's blind spots. Encouraging learning through a gamified system and motivating learners through valuable NFTs are a few examples of that.
Studyum's CEO and co-founder, Igor Dyachenko, stated:
"We are working with the best in the industry to make learning accessible and scalable. We wish to disrupt the education system because it has always prioritized grades and points over students."
The noble quest for the individualization of learning is probably what makes this edtech so popular. The project has reached the milestone of $1.5m even before its IDO stage had been announced - a clear indication of the public's eagerness for a change in the way we learn. Studyum has been slowly revealing its modus operandi through a side-project called Studyum Academy where they cover both technical and psychological functioning of the system.
Final prognosis: clear skies ahead.
About Studyum
Studyum is a three-dimensional education platform for students and educators that incentivizes learning using NFTs and other rewarding mechanisms. It is designed using blockchain technology and built on a decentralized infrastructure to provide a secure environment for quality learning, teaching, and trading. Studyum relies on the latest trends in the global industry to tailor its courses and provide the students with all the information and tools necessary for securing their future.
For more current information about Studyum and their project, follow them on social media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Studyum_io
Telegram: https://t.me/Studyum_Crypto_Chat
Medium: https://studyum-io.medium.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/studyum/
Media Contact:
Company: Studyum
Contact: info@studyum.io
Website: https://www.studyum.io
Gradimir Stankovic
Studyum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn