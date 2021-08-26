Through the Waves
An honest memoir about experiences in the Navy with rich details and intricate accountsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir” is an autobiographical sketch of a Naval career. An incredible first-hand account of the author’s life highlighting challenging assignments during a spectacular era in America. Details of deployments and special events of international and national moments associated with operational and command tours are described. Actions, decisions, and personal learning impacts are forthrightly discussed with in-depth descriptions of special training.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, the author of this inspiring memoir, Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired) grew up in Tucson, Arizona. He attended South Kent School in Connecticut, spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with an Ensign commission in June 1961. He graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. His first tour was in USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. After a two-year flag aide assignment with Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla SEVEN, he volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team training in Coronado, California, graduating with Class 36, and deployed to Seventh Fleet operations, 1966-67. Navy commands were SEAL Team ONE, Inshore Undersea Warfare Group ONE, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE, and Naval Special Warfare Command. Other staff tours were with Naval Special Warfare Group (Vietnam), U.S. Embassy, Cambodia (as Naval Attaché), Chief of Naval Operations, and first Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Special Operations). He retired from active duty in September 1992.
This author proves that their life in the military doesn’t have to end by fading away, but rather can live on by sharing that life both in and out of the military with the world to see. This book has a bit of everything that everyone can enjoy.
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
