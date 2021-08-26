Life of a Peace Guarantor
An in-depth look into the viewpoints and life of a Navy AdmiralCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting challenging assignments during a spectacular era in America, George Worthington’s “Runnin’ with Frogs: A Navy Memoir” beautifully describes details of deployments and special events of international and national moments associated with operational and command tours. It forthrightly discussed actions, decisions, and personal learning impacts with in-depth descriptions of special training. This book is an autobiographical sketch of a Naval career.
Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington, U.S. Navy (Retired), was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, grew up in Tucson, Arizona, attended South Kent School in Connecticut, spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with an Ensign commission June 1961. His first tour was in USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. After a two-year flag aide assignment with Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla SEVEN, he volunteered for Underwater Demolition Team training in Coronado, California, graduating with Class 36, and deployed to Seventh Fleet operations, 1966-67. Navy commands were SEAL Team ONE, Inshore Undersea Warfare Group ONE, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE, and Naval Special Warfare Command. Other staff tours were with Naval Special Warfare Group (Vietnam), U.S. Embassy, Cambodia (as Naval Attaché), Chief of Naval Operations, and first Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Special Operations). He graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. He retired from active duty in September 1992.
Threading out from his education to delving into the next phase of his life that consists of active duty and first assignments. The author gives an in-depth look at time spent during Underwater Demolition Team Replacement training which includes honest experiences that range from a buoy course to blisters to Hell Week to pool races. It is an honest memoir about personal experiences in the Navy from training to assignments with rich details and intricate accounts.
Visit the author's website at www.grworthington.com to know more about him and his book.
