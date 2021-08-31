Aimesoft unveils its slideshow automation tool AimeTalk
AimeTalk is a software tool for automated slide presentation. It creates "virtual presenter" avatars to perform the slideshows on behalf of you.
With AimeTalk, repetitive slide presentations can now be effective, precise, and enjoyable.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA , USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimesoft, a global leader in Multimodal AI products and solutions, has announced its new AI automated slide presentation software tool, AimeTalk. The product is a “virtual presenter” that can automatically perform slideshows for you in conferences, meetings, or seminars.
— Dr. Duc Nguyen, Aimesoft CEO
AimeTalk brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies to slide presentations. AimeTalk can create face animation from a single avatar face photo. This virtual avatar can read through the speaker notes and transitions through slides, along with playing videos, automating the slide presentation process. Speaker notes are read out by Text-to-Speech technology, whereas face animation is synthesized by advanced image processing and computer vision technologies. Furthermore, slide pages are automatically turned by RPA technology.
"With the increasing number of online Webinars and conferences in the new normal, AimeTalk would improve the efficiency of running these events. The virtual presenter would perform as well as a human presenter. AimeTalk allows for a more accurate presentation, avoiding human errors such as forgetting important details, mispronouncing words, or other issues that frequently come with the human presenters. In the AimeTalk software, all you need to do is write down the transcript, and the AI will produce a presentation on par with human presenters. And if something needs correction, you may change the transcript, and the AI will redo the presentation for you with minimal hassle in comparison to a human presenter. AimeTalk can repeat the presentation precisely many times. This means more audiences can listen to the talks. With AimeTalk, repetitive slide presentations can now be effective, precise, and enjoyable." said Dr. Duc Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Aimesoft.
“AimeTalk is not only for slideshow automation but it can also be used for product manuals, lecture note presentations, and public service guides. It should be especially suitable for slide presentations in a language where the author is not a native speaker, as nowadays speech synthesis technologies are able to clone the tongue of a native speaker.”
AimeTalk is one of the products in the “virtual human” series of Aimesoft. Previously, Aimesoft released AimeReception, a virtual receptionist software that can act similarly to an actual human receptionist in front desks. The company also released other related virtual human products, such as AimeHotel (virtual hotel clerk), and Aime AIShop (virtual retail store clerk).
Aimesoft also announced that a free trial of AimeTalk can be downloaded and used in 30 days from August to the end of September 2021. Interested users can download the software from this link: https://www.aimesoft.com/aimetalk.html
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Defining its vision to become a global leader in AI products and solutions, Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal Artificial Intelligence, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data, etc) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn, with various software packages such as AimeReception (virtual receptionist), AimeTalk (virtual presenter), AimeHotel (virtual hotel clerk). Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. Learn more at https://www.aimesoft.com
