Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,208 in the last 365 days.

The Karma of Deception

The Adventures of Wayo

An epitome of the famous line that says what goes around, comes around

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”The Adventures of Wayo” by Felicia Koin Akamande is a book series about Wayo the Tortoise and his adventures. Wayo means cunning in the Pidgin language (broken English as spoken by the Delta people of Nigeria). Just as the fox is the legendary trickster in British folktales and the wolf is that of the Americans; the Tortoise is the master of cunning and crafty practices in Nigerian folklore. There is hardly a story without the Tortoise in it. The Secret Eating Place, the first title in the series, is the story of how Wayo the Tortoise broke his shell. There was a famine in the land and only the birds knew where to get food. They felt sorry for Wayo and took him along. He decided to outsmart them and the reward he got for his cunning act was a broken shell.

Felicia Koin Akamande was born in Nigeria. She has worked with children for over 30 years; first as a Television Producer of Children's shows and as a teacher. She enjoys telling children stories and letting them use their imagination to create pictures just as she did growing up in Nigeria. Ms. Akamande has written 3 young adult novels and several plays for Television in Lagos, Nigeria. The Adventures of Wayo series is her adaptation of the many stories she enjoyed listening to as a little girl. Ms. Akamande now lives in California with her husband and two children.

Ms. Akamande’s fascinating book series, The Adventures of Wayo, offers a wide range of stories that do not only entertain, but also leave remarkable lessons to every reader. An entertaining way to learn and teach children lessons that will help them mold their characters.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Karma of Deception

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.