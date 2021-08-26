The Karma of Deception
An epitome of the famous line that says what goes around, comes aroundCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”The Adventures of Wayo” by Felicia Koin Akamande is a book series about Wayo the Tortoise and his adventures. Wayo means cunning in the Pidgin language (broken English as spoken by the Delta people of Nigeria). Just as the fox is the legendary trickster in British folktales and the wolf is that of the Americans; the Tortoise is the master of cunning and crafty practices in Nigerian folklore. There is hardly a story without the Tortoise in it. The Secret Eating Place, the first title in the series, is the story of how Wayo the Tortoise broke his shell. There was a famine in the land and only the birds knew where to get food. They felt sorry for Wayo and took him along. He decided to outsmart them and the reward he got for his cunning act was a broken shell.
Felicia Koin Akamande was born in Nigeria. She has worked with children for over 30 years; first as a Television Producer of Children's shows and as a teacher. She enjoys telling children stories and letting them use their imagination to create pictures just as she did growing up in Nigeria. Ms. Akamande has written 3 young adult novels and several plays for Television in Lagos, Nigeria. The Adventures of Wayo series is her adaptation of the many stories she enjoyed listening to as a little girl. Ms. Akamande now lives in California with her husband and two children.
Ms. Akamande’s fascinating book series, The Adventures of Wayo, offers a wide range of stories that do not only entertain, but also leave remarkable lessons to every reader. An entertaining way to learn and teach children lessons that will help them mold their characters.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
