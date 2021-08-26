Gov. Ivey Tours Alabama Archives Womens’ Exhibit

Gov. Kay Ivey on August 25, 2021 visited the Alabama Department of Archives and History to tour the new women’s suffrage exhibit, “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote.” This exhibit, which includes various stories and artifacts from Alabama women, celebrates women’s progress through the years. Governor Ivey loaned personal items for the exhibit, including her 2019 Inaugural suit and overcoat, as well as personal photos of her and Governor Lurleen Wallace. Governor Ivey’s suit will be displayed next to the suit worn by Governor Lurleen Wallace at her gubernatorial inauguration in 1967. Joining the governor will be Peggy Wallace Kennedy, Rep. Adline Clark and Camden’s Betty Anderson, all of whom loaned various artifacts for the exhibit. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)