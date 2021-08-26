Submit Release
DFPI Proclamation of an Extraordinary Situation – Aug. 25, 2021

On August 5, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Siskiyou County due to the Antelope Fire.

On August 10, 2021, Governor Newsom proclaimed that a state of emergency did then exist in Trinity County due to the McFarland and Monument fires; Tehama County due to the McFarland and Dixie fires; and Shasta County due to the McFarland Fire.

On August 17, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed that a state of emergency did then exist in El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire.

Consequently, Acting Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation Christopher S. Shultz has determined that an extraordinary situation exists and has issued a proclamation authorizing state-chartered banks to close any or all of their offices in affected areas until the Commissioner determines the extraordinary condition has ended.

DFPI Proclamation of an Extraordinary Situation – Aug. 25, 2021 (PDF)

