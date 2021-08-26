Acclaimed Singer/Actress, Sandy Kaur's Song "OM NAMO" Featured in "Death", A New Comedy Film Directed by Brian Connors

Sandy Kaur

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Kaur is excited to announce that she has now completed recording her much awaited third meditation chants and yoga music album, "Sound Therapy". Sandy says that the title of "Sound Therapy" really touches her heart as her goal is for the listeners of her spiritual music to attain peace and healing. Sandy and her team plan to release her new album in October 2021. This new music album, "Sound Therapy", will consist of 4 songs titled as follows.

1) OM NAMO GURUDEV NAMO

2) ARDAS

3) MU LALAAN

4) GOBINDA HARI

One of the songs, "OM NAMO GURUDEV NAMO", is also being featured in a movie project called "Death", a new comedy starring Ed Asner, Dan Lauria, and Ernest Harden. Directed by Brian Connors.

Sandy herself is a yoga and meditation practitioner.

Sandy’s most recently released her music album “Divine Bliss” in January 2021 which is now available to be purchased at:

iTunes - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1548928092?ls=1&app=itunes

AppleMusic - http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1548928092

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/5hVYeanHiMktU1G0H3SYh4

Divine Bliss - Sandy Kaur with GuruGanesha" is also available on Amazon Music and 40 other digital stores. You can also order CDs on Amazon music.

Sandy Kaur is a Singer and Screen Actors Guild member. Her love for singing started at a young age while growing up in Canada. She has performed in numerous live stage performances and can sing in Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Gurmukhi. Sandy has released her music album DIVINE BLISS - a new age genre in January 2021, which she produced with Thomas Barquee and GuruGanesha. Sandy kaur also plans to release her new album - SOUND THERAPY in October 2021. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband Ravi Khanzode.