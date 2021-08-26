ZE Power Engineering Inc. and Vivo Team Development Wins 2021 Bronze for the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards
Award for Best Team Development Program
It is a pleasure to partner with a company who is dedicated to continued investment in their great resource—their people.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE Power Engineering Inc., a leader in developing innovative and cost-effective engineering solutions is delighted to announce that it has won the coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for excellence in the Best Team Development Program for the collaboration work they did with the Vivo Team Development.
— Dr. Jim Sellner, EVP People Analytics, Vivo Team
The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.
The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php
“At ZE Power Engineering we have an exceptional group of engineers and consultants with extensive experience in a variety of specializations servicing electric utility and telecommunications industry sectors,” said Aiman El-Ramly Chief Operations Officer, ZE Power Engineering. “This award of excellence validates the hard work, dedication and collaboration have paid off being recognized as industry leaders in this field.”
"This award highlights our shared commitment with ZE Power Engineering to help grow the abilities and careers of their teams and leaders. It is a pleasure to partner with a company that is dedicated to continued investment in their great resource—their people." Said Dr. Jim Sellner, EVP People Analytics, Vivo Team.
“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees, and customers.”
Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.
“We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM’s impact on the business is what sets our awards apart.”
About ZE Power Engineering Inc.
ZE Power Engineering is a leading engineering firm based in Richmond, British Columbia. Established in 2001, the company has been serving the electrical utility industry with transmission, substation, distribution, underground residential distribution, telecommunication infrastructure design, and project management services.
The team’s integrated expertise and industry experience enable the company to provide reliable and cost-effective designs and solutions. ZE Power Engineering’s growth and success are due to its continual effort to deliver quality services to support and extend capabilities.
Learn more: www.zepowerengineering.com Email: ZEPEMedia@ze.com
Or contact: Jovan Kovacevic, Vice President, Engineering | Phone: 1-778-296-4191 | Email: jovan@ze.com
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)
About Vivo Team Development
Vivo Team has been creating entertaining and educating online programs for over 10 years. Their full spectrum learning experience develops competence, motivation, and collaboration among leaders and teams through live, online training, coaching, and people analytics. The content and format are based on the latest, proven research in learning and development.
Their award-winning Vital Statistics Report™ measures and analyzes how teams and leaders are performing. Spaced, interactive training sessions fit seamlessly into the work day so participants can implement the tools right away. Facilitators bring a disciplined leadership approach to delivering content tailored to a company’s unique needs. Learn More: www.vivoteam.com
