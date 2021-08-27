Sunshine Coast Health Centre Announces Personnel Changes Focused on Alumni Support and Post-Treatment Services
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
We are always proud of our staff, and extremely excited that our former alumni manager, Jaymie Bryan, has returned to work alongside our current alumni manager, Alix Lavertu.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce personnel changes to support post-treatment services for alumni and families. The Centre feels strongly that the road to recovery doesn't end at its in-patient facility; rather it supports alumni and their loved ones once they re-enter society.
“We are always proud of our staff, and extremely excited that our former alumni manager, Jaymie Bryan, has returned to work alongside our current alumni manager, Alix Lavertu,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “They will work together as a team to support clients in the post-treatment environment. Jaymie is responsible for direct alumni support and events, while Alix is in charge of creating a network of professionals around Canada to offer aftercare/post-treatment services to our clients once they’ve left.”
Here is background on this announcement. The Centre uses a non 12 step methodology in its drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD. This "therapy of meaning" is based on the pioneering work of Viktor Frankl, the founder of "logotherapy." Based on this methodology, the treatment methods incorporate modern techniques of therapy and work one-on-one with each client as a full partner in recovery. Once a client completes their treatment (which occurs at a residential facility in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada), he returns to society. But he is not alone. He can avail himself of 24-hour alumni support, recovery coaching, alumni dinners, support meetings, refresher weekend programs, and even "sober sport" in select cities. According to the updated information page, "Developing interpersonal relatedness, self-definition, and intrinsic motivation doesn’t happen overnight. Alumni have several support options once they return home; all at no additional cost." (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/).
Clients in Canada who would like to learn more about the Centre's drug and alcohol treatment program are encouraged to visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. Women in Canada who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
*Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19
