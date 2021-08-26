Eagle Eye Networks Announces CPD-Certified Classes for Resellers to Adopt Modern Cloud Video Management Solutions
Classes offer practical information for security professionals on cybersecurity, advantages of cloud and how Eagle Eye Networks analytics and AI help businesses
Video surveillance is no longer just a physical security product; it’s becoming an IT service. Eagle Eye Networks wants to give resellers and installers the tools to benefit from this change.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, is pleased to announce that several core Eagle Eye University classes are now CPD-certified for physical security resellers and consultants in the United Kingdom and Europe. With topics that are practical and timely, the classes are designed to further security professionals’ careers, enable them to meet education and licensing requirements, and enhance their businesses by offering cyber secure cloud video surveillance solutions to their customers.
— Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director, Eagle Eye Networks EMEA
The Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification means that Eagle Eye Networks Classes comply with universally accepted principles of CPD and have been structured to meet the criteria of personal development plans.
Classes will address topics such as how:
• Cloud video surveillance systems address cybersecurity
• Remote access to video surveillance is made easy with the cloud
• True cloud video surveillance systems can be used to improve operations and efficiencies using video analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)
The first two classes are available virtually on Eagle Eye University and may be used toward annual CPD hours/points. The classes are: Eagle Eye VMS Overview (Tech-102) and Eagle Eye VMS Architecture and System Design (Tech-104). Eagle Eye will continue to add CPD-certified classes.
“We’re pleased to offer our certified partners and those in the process of becoming certified courses on topics such as cybersecurity and the advantages of cloud video surveillance that are relevant and useful to security resellers and consultants,” said Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director, Eagle Eye Networks EMEA. “The industry is changing at a rapid pace, and video surveillance is no longer just a physical security product; it’s becoming an IT service. Eagle Eye Networks wants to give resellers and installers the tools to benefit from this change.”
Learn more here: Eagle Eye Reseller Technical Support Certification.
ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS
Eagle Eye Networks is #1 in cloud video surveillance worldwide. Our 100% cloud managed solutions provide cloud and on-premises recording, bank-level security and encryption, and broad camera support – all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Businesses of all types utilize Eagle Eye solutions for operational optimization and security. All products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™. Eagle Eye sells its products through authorized global resellers and installation partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Eagle Eye has offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.een.com
ABOUT CPD
Established in 1996, the CPD (continuing professional development) Certification Service is the largest and leading independent CPD accreditation organisation working across all industry sectors.
EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACTS
GLOBAL HQ
Martha Entwistle
mentwistle@een.com
+1-512-473-0500
EMEA
Max van Riel
mvanriel@een.com
+31 (0) 20 26 10 460
Martha Entwistle
Eagle Eye Networks
email us here