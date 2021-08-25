Treasurer Magaziner Honors Seven Rhode Islanders with Distinguished Service Awards

Awardees Selected for Commitment to Advancing Economic Opportunity and Financial Security Statewide

Today, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner held the second annual Office of the General Treasurer Distinguished Service Awards ceremony, where he recognized seven valued partners who have worked with the office to advance economic opportunity and financial security across Rhode Island.

"I'm proud to award the General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Award to individuals and organizations that have been vital partners to our office in advancing economic growth and financial opportunity to Rhode Islanders," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I sincerely thank the recipients for their service."

During today's ceremony, the following individuals and organizations received the General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Award:

Distinguished Service for Championing Financial Literacy: House of Representative Deputy Whip Mia Ackerman and Senate Education Chair Sandra Cano Treasurer Magaziner worked with the General Assembly to this year pass legislation ensuring all high school students receive access to personal finance education. Treasurer Magaziner presented Distinguished Service Awards to primary bill sponsors Senate Education Chair Sandra Cano and Deputy Whip Mia Ackerman.

Distinguished Service for Partnership with the Crime Victims Compensation Fund: Nonviolence Institute Intervention Services Team The Crime Victims Compensation Program helped over 1,000 victims of violent crime meet the unexpected financial burdens of crime, providing more than $1 million in relief to Rhode Islanders in need. The Nonviolence Institute Intervention Team is often the first point of contact between CVCP and those in need with victim advocates and outreach specialists respond to every violent incident in the state 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Distinguished Service for Small Business Advocacy: Rhode Island Black Business Association The Rhode Island Black Business Association has been an advocate for Black businesses in the State of Rhode Island for the last decade. During the pandemic, RIBBA has been a vital partner to the Office of the General Treasurer in spreading awareness of resources available to Black-owned businesses, helping them navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distinguished Service in Advancing Economic Opportunity: Building Futures Rhode Island Treasurer Magaziner believes that providing Rhode Islanders with an education that prepares them for good-paying jobs in growing industries is how the state can remain competitive in a 21st-century economy. Building Futures is a key part of this plan, helping to employ over 1,400 Rhode Islanders, largely from underrepresented communities, in construction trades and occupations in healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing, and more. This workforce helps to fuel the statewide school construction plan developed by Treasurer Magaziner and makes Rhode Island more economically competitive.

Distinguished Service for Leadership on School Construction and Energy: Town of Cumberland The Town of Cumberland has been a leader in utilizing the statewide school construction and municipal energy efficacy financing programs developed by Treasurer Magaziner. In recent years, Cumberland has received $1.3 million from the Efficient Building Fund for their Highway Division Building, Town Hall, and Library and has invested $84.1 million for renovations to local schools including expanding over 400 seats at J.J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hills Elementary School.

Distinguished Service for Courageous Service in Promoting a Safer Rhode Island: Moms Demand Action As a former public school teacher, Treasurer Magaziner knows firsthand the importance of keeping the horrors of gun violence away from students. Each year, Treasurer Magaziner has joined Moms Demand Action Rhode Island in advocating for practical, common-sense gun laws here in Rhode Island. Through the courageous leadership of Moms Demand Action and others this year, Rhode Island saw the passage of bans on the purchase of high-capacity magazines and prohibiting guns on school property.

The General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Awards were created to recognize Rhode Island individuals and organizations whose support has helped the RI Treasurer's Office provide exemplary services to the people of Rhode Island.