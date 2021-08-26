Leilani Howard Introduces NEW Boss Class Academy

One-Stop Creatives Entrepreneur's Roadmap For All Things Success.

Aiming to Help Creative Entrepreneurs Achieve Life-Changing Success

WE ARE A ONE-STOP CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR'S ROADMAP FOR ALL THINGS SUCCESS.” — Erin Foggoa

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-stop academy to take your business to the next level, it is created and designed by a group of amazing lady coaches with a mission to help both budding and experienced entrepreneurs reach their full potential to have a fulfilling and profitable business. With its unparalleled design, entrepreneurs can now access a unique collection of online digital courses to explore and discover the right niche in one place. Together, the coaches share 30 years of entrepreneur business experience — proving their competence in their respective fields.

The academy was founded by online coach Leilani Howard of Blueprinter Academy with co-founders’ and fellow leading online lady coaches: Mandy Maltz of Mandy Maltz LLC, and Erin Foggoa of Erin Foggoa Creative. With courses ranging from email list lead generation, print on demand, to SEO, and Homeschool Curriculum — the academy truly has it all. In addition, with the years spent to carry out the project and the dedicated support that the coaches have for their clients, entrepreneurs will undoubtedly prosper.

Leilani Howard, Mandy Maltz, and Erin Foggoa, are 3 leading lady coaches in the Creative Handmade & Small Business Industry.

Their work has been featured in several worldwide media outlets from national news press releases, local tv news features, to popular American furniture home-good markets like Wayfair Inc., high fashion magazines from the London offices of ELLE UK, Vogue, and Tatler, to even the awe-inspiring popup galleries of Universal Studios for the epic action-adventure movie "Snow White and the Huntsman", starring Kristen Stewart, Oscar® winner Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth.

Now, these 3 leading ladies have teamed up together on their mission to help creative entrepreneurs and like-minded individuals discover how to love their businesses even more and thrive in the process.



About Boss Class Academy:

Boss Class Academy is a one-stop creative entrepreneur’s roadmap for all things success. Founded by lady coaches with a common goal; to teach other like-minded creatives how to love their businesses and thrive.

