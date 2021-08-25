Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,230 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: State sees 87.6% fully vaccinated rate, 98.6% compliance rate among employees

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) has released state employee vaccination numbers and found that as of Aug. 16, 87.6% of the state’s approximately 14,000 employees are fully vaccinated. (Note: This does not include Department of Education and University of Hawaiʻi employees).

In addition, 4.8% of state employees are partially vaccinated and 7.6% are unvaccinated.

State employees are now required to provide their vaccination status to their department, office, or agency. Employees who choose not to be vaccinated are subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

DHRD found that as of Aug. 16, 98.6% of state employees are in compliance with the new mandate.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaiʻi residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” said Gov. David Ige. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

“Over 98% of the Executive Branch workforce has attested to their vaccination status, and our employees are leading by example, with more than 87% fully vaccinated and close to 5% partially vaccinated.  Over 92% of State Executive Branch employees will be fully vaccinated within the next 4 weeks.  I remain optimistic that an increasingly vaccinated workforce will continue to allow our community to move forward,” said Ryker Wada, DHRD director.

The highest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Human Resources & Development (96.3%), Attorney General (94.3%) and Budget & Finance (91%). The lowest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Public Safety (77.1%), Hawaiian Home Lands (80.3%) and Human Services (82.8%).

While all state employees have the option to vaccinate or undergo testing, the report also indicates that 87 people (.6%) have applied for an exemption from the vaccination or testing requirement and 11 (.08%) were placed on leave without pay because they did not return their attestation.21-08-24 Exec Branch Data_Vaccine Policy_ATG

###

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: State sees 87.6% fully vaccinated rate, 98.6% compliance rate among employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.