Office of the Governor News Release: State sees 87.6% fully vaccinated rate, 98.6% compliance rate among employees

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) has released state employee vaccination numbers and found that as of Aug. 16, 87.6% of the state’s approximately 14,000 employees are fully vaccinated. (Note: This does not include Department of Education and University of Hawaiʻi employees).

In addition, 4.8% of state employees are partially vaccinated and 7.6% are unvaccinated.

State employees are now required to provide their vaccination status to their department, office, or agency. Employees who choose not to be vaccinated are subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

DHRD found that as of Aug. 16, 98.6% of state employees are in compliance with the new mandate.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaiʻi residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” said Gov. David Ige. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

“Over 98% of the Executive Branch workforce has attested to their vaccination status, and our employees are leading by example, with more than 87% fully vaccinated and close to 5% partially vaccinated. Over 92% of State Executive Branch employees will be fully vaccinated within the next 4 weeks. I remain optimistic that an increasingly vaccinated workforce will continue to allow our community to move forward,” said Ryker Wada, DHRD director.

The highest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Human Resources & Development (96.3%), Attorney General (94.3%) and Budget & Finance (91%). The lowest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Public Safety (77.1%), Hawaiian Home Lands (80.3%) and Human Services (82.8%).

While all state employees have the option to vaccinate or undergo testing, the report also indicates that 87 people (.6%) have applied for an exemption from the vaccination or testing requirement and 11 (.08%) were placed on leave without pay because they did not return their attestation.21-08-24 Exec Branch Data_Vaccine Policy_ATG

###