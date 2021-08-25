Edson Fichter Nature Talks coming in September

Have you wanted to learn more about the history of the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello? Its purpose? What fish and wildlife call this area home? Things to do there? Then come on out to a free lecture series this September!

Hear from guest speakers on a variety of topics focused on this special place. These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area every Thursday, Sept. 9 – Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

September 9 - Edson Fichter: His Legacy and the Nature Area in His Name Jennifer Jackson and Maria Pacioretty, Idaho Department of Fish and Game

September 16 - Fishes of the Portneuf River Ernest Keeley, ISU Fish Ecology Lab, Professor of Biological Sciences

September 23 - Birds in the Portneuf Area Austin Young, ISU Biological Sciences, Masters Student

September 30 - What Mammals are Here? Don Streubel, ISU Retired Professor of Biological Sciences

Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot. In the event of inclement weather, cancellations may occur.

Please note that CDC guidelines for outdoor events will be encouraged as part of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, please call the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703. We look forward to seeing you there!