Phat Loot Studios Launches a Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Their Latest MMORPG - Untamed Isles

AUCKLAND, NZ, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phat Loot Studios is excited to announce their upcoming Kickstarter campaign for its highly-anticipated Monster Taming MMO turn based title which will be live on Kickstarter from the 26th of August 2021!

Untamed Isles is a fresh new take on the monster hunting & taming genre inspired by turn based RPG classics. Gamers can explore an ever changing world and encounter limitless combinations of monsters to tame, train, breed and battle.

This title is story rich and the game designer has teamed up with New York best selling author Aaron Hodges to create a deep and meaningful story and world for players to learn and become invested in.

12 months after the pathfinders arrived at the Isles the main character arrives with a research group. It's time to experience what these Isles have to offer!

Featuring:

Co-op questing/story: Being a socially focused game the storyline and quest system is playable with up to two friends.

Monsters (Tames): Individuality and customization are strong elements in the Untamed Isles. All monsters' limbs, stats and abilities are interchangeable making millions of combinations and truly unique monsters.

Dynamic world: The Isles are forever changing. Time, weather and seasons affect the type of monsters players will encounter, providing new encounters each time they explore.

Breeding: Once a player builds a strong team of Tames, they can breed them to further customize and refine both their Tames and strategies.

Combat System: Taking inspiration from classic monster taming RPGs and JRPGs, the combat system is turn based and is designed to reward a higher level of strategy than simply seeking high damage output each turn. Battles become even more strategic in our 2v2 and 3v3 formats!

MMO: Cross compatible region based servers that allow tamers to interact with hundreds of other tamers in real time.

Play to earn: When playing the Untamed Isles all of the items and tames that are captured and collected can be tokenized and sold/traded on Untamed Isles website marketplace.

PVP: Players can battle in many ways within the Isles including direct duels, open world pvp, the arena and more.

Loot and items: Similar to the monster system, items run off unique modifiers and come in many forms, they range from consumables through to tame equipment and more.

Housing: Utility plays a large part of the end game content and the player & guild housing system allows for expansion of utility to increase currency earning, monster breeding/storage and much more.

Guilds: Collaboration is key, guilds on the Isles can be leveled up granting access to guild housing, events, competitions and territory battles.

Competitive tournaments: Giving back to the community is what drives competitive gameplay. Phat Loot Studios will be hosting seasonal tournaments and regional tournaments with cash prizes scaling with their earnings to ensure they give back to the community and stimulate the competitive scene.

About Phat Loot Studios:

Phat Loot Studios is a newly founded studio based in New Zealand. Currently they have 18 passionate staff members on the project full time along with a variety of remote contractors and collaborators. With Untamed Isles, the studio is aiming to bring innovation into the monster taming genre. They are passionate about driving growth with the game development industry of New Zealand.

Their core focus will be launching games with fresh takes and innovation to provide new experiences to gamers within genres they already know and love.