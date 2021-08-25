Time to Plan and Register Your Young Nebraskans Week Events!

Get ready for the most exciting Young Nebraskans Week yet.

This October 15-22 is Young Nebraskans Week!

Modeled on national Young Professionals (YP) Week, Young Nebraskans week is a chance to celebrate Nebraska’s talented young professionals while showing our commitment to keeping them here, where they represent our communities’ economic future.

Cities, towns and villages around the state will join in this year’s celebration by hosting events — from networking luncheons, to inspirational speakers, to concerts and brewery tours and much, much more — to engage the young professionals in their area and grow the local YP network. The sky is the limit!

There’s still plenty of time to plan your activities — from solo events to a full-week’s slate of ideas. Visit the YP Week Facebook page if you need inspiration!

From there, you are encouraged to visit https://youngnebraskansweek.com/ to register your plans and join our statewide events calendar. Doing so will increase the visibility of your program, while helping to inspire other communities to join in the celebration.

In the meantime — know a young professional who’s made a positive impact in the community? Visit https://youngnebraskansweek.com/awards/ to nominate them by September 17 for the 2021 Young Nebraskans Awards. Winners across multiple categories will be announced at the Connecting Young Nebraskans Summit on October 22, in Ord. Visit the site to learn more today.

Now, get those Young Nebraskans Week events rolling! For questions, contact Gentri Shopp at gentri.shopp@nebraska.gov. See you on October 15!