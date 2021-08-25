Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,343 in the last 365 days.

Private Lands/Archery Only, CWD Unit Deer Hunt August 27-29

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s third statewide three-day archery private lands only/antlered only deer season will be held Aug. 27-29. In addition, for Unit CWD guns/muzzleloaders along with archery are allowed for private lands and selected public lands.

The CWD hunting regulations only apply to the Unit CWD counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton. Deer hunters must follow the blaze orange requirements in Unit CWD.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted three years ago to establish the 3-day season to give hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck with velvet-covered antlers. Outside of the CWD Unit, the hunt is not open on any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife management areas. A list of the Unit CWD public lands open for the hunt is available starting on page 51 of the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

The annual bag limit for antlered deer is two, no more than one per day. Deer taken during this three-day hunt will count toward the bag limit.

---TWRA---

You just read:

Private Lands/Archery Only, CWD Unit Deer Hunt August 27-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.