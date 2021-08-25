Private Lands/Archery Only, CWD Unit Deer Hunt August 27-29

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s third statewide three-day archery private lands only/antlered only deer season will be held Aug. 27-29. In addition, for Unit CWD guns/muzzleloaders along with archery are allowed for private lands and selected public lands.

The CWD hunting regulations only apply to the Unit CWD counties of Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton. Deer hunters must follow the blaze orange requirements in Unit CWD.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted three years ago to establish the 3-day season to give hunters an opportunity to harvest a buck with velvet-covered antlers. Outside of the CWD Unit, the hunt is not open on any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife management areas. A list of the Unit CWD public lands open for the hunt is available starting on page 51 of the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

The annual bag limit for antlered deer is two, no more than one per day. Deer taken during this three-day hunt will count toward the bag limit.

