Travel Outlook Launches ExpressRez®, an Innovative and Affordable Call Center for Inns and B&Bs

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center (“Travel Outlook”) announces the launch of ExpressRez®, an affordable voice reservations service for inns, bed and breakfasts, and vacation rental management companies.

ExpressRez® is a simplified and cost-effective service to enable any small property to optimize voice reservations, enhance customer service, and maximize call conversion. ExpressRez® (US Patent 10,257,358) resulted from Travel Outlook addressing challenges faced by inns and B&Bs that want to use a third-party central reservations service in an original and sophisticated way.



The cost-saving and efficiency-improving benefits of ExpressRez® include:

• ExpressRez® enables innkeepers to onboard their properties directly, thus reducing onboarding expense and speeding up the process.

• ExpressRez® allows inns to update their information for voice agents in real time, ensuring that agents have the latest data at hand when answering guest questions.

• ExpressRez® affordably completes voice reservations through the property’s online booking engine, much like an actual person navigating the website. ExpressRez® ensures that more reservations calls are captured and converted to revenue for the property.

ExpressRez® leverages the experienced reservations specialists of Travel Outlook, the only call center that is certified by the Kennedy Training Network, the hotel industry’s specialist in the art of hospitality salesmanship and building rapport with customers over the phone to properly convey the brand.

“Our extensive experience in hospitality call center management created the foundation for ExpressRez®,” commented John Smallwood, President of Travel Outlook. “The system took eight months of dedicated coding, and it couldn’t come at a better time for smaller properties facing the costs of required COVID-19 upgrades and contending with the proliferation of home-sharing platforms. Even though we only just launched ExpressRez®, we already have 35 clients which speaks volumes about its efficiency and effectiveness.”

Del Robinette, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hospitality Management Corporation (HMC) and early adopter of the ExpressRez® service, commented “HMC believes in the importance of a quality service and to that end partnered with ExpressRez® to handle the reservation center function for a small boutique property in Texas Hill Country. We're always looking to provide the best service to our prospective guests and ExpressRez® has done an amazing job in just our first month of the partnership. From initial conversations right to function, the team has earned the respect and praise of the property owners and management company. They have always demonstrated initiative and commitment to our desires and needs.”

ABOUT TRAVEL OUTLOOK PREMIUM HOTEL CALL CENTER:

Given its progressive approach to the voice channel – in terms of performance, training, transparency, testing and the tools used to measure performance – Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center has become the premier voice reservations team in hospitality. Travel Outlook’s valued client list includes Viceroy Hotel Group, Outrigger, KSL Resorts, Proper Hospitality Group, Pacific Hospitality Group, Highgate Hotels, Columbia Hospitality, The Irvine Company, Catalina Island and many others. Travel Outlook’s team and approach increases sales conversion and helps to create more effective voice communication between hotels and their guests, resulting in improved social scores in addition to increased voice channel revenue. www.traveloutlook.com.

ABOUT EXPRESSREZ®:

As an innkeeper, time is your most important asset, and ExpressRez® can help you do more with this precious resource. ExpressRez® is a patented, simplified voice reservations service for inns, bed and breakfasts, and vacation rental management companies. Our service helps properties increase their voice channel revenues through a proven sales process, improved call conversion and enhanced customer service. The ExpressRez® team helps you get more done in a day; our team is working quietly in the background, taking reservations and providing exceptional service to your valued guests, all with no minimum call volume requirements. www.expressrez.co.

