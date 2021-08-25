Michigan Cyber Academy Helping Michigan Residents Attain High School Diploma During Pandemic
“Safety First.” That’s the mantra behind Michigan Cyber Academy’s 2021/ 2022 school year.
Countless students have told me that because of our caring, dedicated staff and overall flexibility, they would not have had the chance to be successful and earn their high school diploma.”HAZEL PARK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Delta Variant fuelling a surge in covid-19 cases, many students are apprehensive about returning to the classroom. Michigan Cyber Academy has thrown a lifeline to Michigan residents between the ages of 14-21, who want to continue their high school education from the comfort of their home.
Michigan Cyber Academy is a fully accredited Michigan State Approved online public High School serving grades 9-12. The online high school offers a robust high school course catalog featuring core and elective courses. Math, English, Science and History courses are offered in multiple levels, plus up to four levels of World Languages. Students can choose their own pace of learning and complete as many classes as they want. What’s more is that the online high school facilitates transfer of coursework for students who have already started high school.
Far from the average online high school, Michigan Cyber Academy uses the latest technology to ensure that students can always access their lessons. Classes are taught by certified teachers with a passion for education and success of their students. But that’s not all. Support is available for students who need extra help.
Launched in 2014, Michigan Cyber Academy has been a lifeline for scores of Michigan residents who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to complete their high school diploma. The online high school diploma program is tuition-free and endorsed by Hazel Park Public Schools. To attend, students need access to the internet and a computer or laptop. The computer lab at Michigan Cyber Academy’s physical location in Hazel Park, provides students with internet access and free to use computers during open hours. For eligible students, Michigan Cyber Academy also provides a tablet to complete their studies.
Program Director of Michigan Cyber Academy Julie Marone, said: “Countless students have told me that because of our caring, dedicated staff and overall flexibility, they would not have had the chance to be successful and earn their high school diploma."
Registration is currently open for the 2021/2022 school year is now open to Michigan residents ages 14-21. Students can either enroll online or via telephone by calling 877-380 0MCA or 248-399-2222. For further information, or to pre-enroll online, visit: www.MichiganCyberAcademy.com
