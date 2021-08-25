DAS Group, Inc. Named as One of Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers in 2021
DAS Group, Inc. has been ranked 12th in Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Supplier’s list for 2021 as published in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine.
Our team has learned and grown tremendously as a result of the unique challenges that come with each of our clients and we look forward to a future of helping even more franchise businesses grow.”WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAS Group, Inc., a Florida-based Digital Marketing Agency, is proud to share that DAS Group recently ranked 12th in Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Supplier’s list for 2021 as published in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine. As the most comprehensive, well-respected, and widely referenced supplier ranking, being selected as one of Entrepreneur’s Top Franchise Suppliers is an honor and a testament to DAS Group’s dedication to providing custom solutions for all of our customers. The selection, based on extensive feedback from over 750 franchisors surveyed by Entrepreneur, will be shared in the publication’s September issue.
— Christina Parsons
"Service providers can be the unsung heroes of franchising, helping franchisees and franchisors manage some of the most complicated parts of their business," says Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. "That's why we put together this annual list — to celebrate these franchising heroes, and helping others in franchising find their next great partners." To determine the annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 750 franchisors, from emerging brands that just got started to established companies that have been franchising for decades. Entrepreneur asked them to share which service providers they and their franchisees use and to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services. Each supplier is scored based on the results of the survey, and the top-scoring suppliers in each of 10 categories made it into the ranking.
CEO of DAS Group, Christina Parsons, recently shared, “We have found great success in helping our franchise partners with their digital marketing needs and this selection from Entrepreneur validates our hard work. Our team has learned and grown tremendously as a result of the unique challenges that come with each of our clients and we look forward to a future of helping even more franchise businesses grow.” To view DAS Group in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers or pick up the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands and Entrepreneur Media’s iOS and Android mobile app on August 24, 2021.
About DAS Group, Inc.
Founded in 1980, DAS Group is a digital marketing company, specializing in local digital marketing programs for franchise organizations and national and regional multi-location brands. DAS Group employs first-in-class technology, but never loses sight of the people that use it. We offer customers the opportunity to increase visibility, providing a focused customer experience, while still balancing local and national marketing.
Christina Parsons
DAS Group, Inc.
+1 (954) 893-8112, ext. 240
christina@das-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn