Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Post on Rolex Datejust and the Repair of Watches in New York, NY
The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches.
Many New Yorkers love the Rolex brand, but not every New Yorker knows the history behind this brand.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in Rolex watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the historic Rolex Datejust. The brand has announced the new “Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31,” which is the latest innovation in this storied watch. First introduced after World War II, the watch brings a historic sense of time to the innovative achievements of Rolex across watch history.
— Ron Gordon
“Many New Yorkers love the Rolex brand, but not every New Yorker knows the history behind this brand,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “Our latest posts points to some significant Internet resources on the storied ‘Rolex Datejust,’ which goes back as far as World War II but extends into the present as a best-in-class example of Rolex engineering. We hope that this helps nurture a climate of fascination around the Rolex brand and look forward to seeing both old and new Rolex watches in our repair shop located in the heart of New York City.”Rolex watch repair in New York, New York near Midtown.
To read the new blog post, visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2021/08/rolex-time/. That post explains some of the historical points in the history of the Rolex Datejust. It also points to both brand and blog websites where interested persons can learn more about the history behind the watch. Secondarily, persons who own either vintage or new Rolex watches are encouraged to bring their watches into the shop for a top-to-bottom inspection. Ron is an expert on the repair of Swiss watches and is eager to evaluate and given estimate on any potential repair. There is no greater tragedy in the world of watches, however, than a Rolex that is non-functioning and sits in a drawer rather than being on the wrist of a proud New Yorker.
Indeed, persons who own any type of Rolex are urged to visit the Rolex repair page at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/. That page explains the basics of Rolex service as done by Ron Gordon right here in Midtown, Manhattan, New York City. Any man or woman who is lucky enough to own a Rolex is encouraged to call the shop and reach out for service and repairs. Even persons who are considering purchasing a used Rolex can reach out to Ron and request an evaluation of a watch prior to any sale; limitations and restrictions may apply.
ROLEX WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK CITY
Here is background on this release. Rolex is one of the most popular brands among residents of New York, New York. One of the reasons is that Rolex has an incredible history. History buffs love the inside story on this-or-that Rolex, including but not limited to the storied Rolex Datejust. Second, however, Rolex watches are incredible timepieces and their engineering allows them to be used for many applications, not just international air travel. Thus some New Yorkers have a watch they can put on their wrist not just to look great but to remind them of their next vacation by air to Europe, Africa, or China. Anyone who owns a Rolex watch and lives or works in New York, New York, should reach out for a full Rolex service and repair right here in New York City. With a convenient Midtown location, Ron Gordon Watch Repair makes it easy to drop off and pick up one’s Rolex and wear history right on their wrist.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
Contact:
Ron Gordon Watch Repair
Tel. 212-896-8999
Web. https://www.rongordonwatches.com/
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here