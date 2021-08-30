International Group Sales Announces New Partnership Representing Kokomo Private Island Fiji For Luxury Incentive Groups

Elevate your next group event with a one-of-a-kind group experience on Kokomo Private Island Fiji. The natural beauty of the lush, tropical landscape promises extraordinary and exotic gatherings for small groups or island buyouts. Cradled by the Great Astrolabe Reef, Kokomo is located just 45-minutes from Nadi International Airport. Groups will experience panoramic views of the Fijian Islands and enjoy land and water activities including snorkeling, fishing, or relaxing at the spa. International Group Sales (IGS) will partner with Kokomo Private Island to bring incentive group travel to Fiji.

IGS enters an exciting new partnership with Kokomo Private Island Fiji, in which IGS will help Kokomo target the Luxury Incentive Group Market in North America.

Our clients have come to expect IGS to represent the best all-inclusive resorts in the world and the six-star private island experience provided by Kokomo is truly like no other.” — Norma Alberico

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Group Sales, Inc. (IGS), based in Dallas Texas, serves the corporate travel community by connecting leading meeting and event professionals to their curated collection of luxurious all-inclusive hotels and resorts across the world. IGS is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Kokomo Private Island Fiji, recognized as Fiji’s most exclusive private island, in which IGS will help Kokomo target the Luxury Incentive Groups Market in North America.

Kokomo Private Island Fiji is a model for sustainable travel and the perfect backdrop for a memorable group experience. Featuring 21 ocean front villas and five luxury residences, the island property is available for small or large buyouts.

Since opening to guests in March 2017, the passion project of renowned Australian Property Developer, Lang Walker AO, has set new standard for luxury accommodations that offer a refined and fresh take on Pacific design. Lang’s vision for the private island is to become one of the world’s leading resorts.

“I am thrilled to add Kokomo Private Island Fiji to our collection,” said IGS president Norma Alberico. “Our clients have come to expect IGS to represent the best all-inclusive resorts in the world and the six-star private island experience provided by Kokomo is truly like no other. This is an exciting new option for small groups that are looking for an added level of luxury.”

Kokomo’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Louise Smythe is equally excited, "We look forward to the next exciting stage in presenting Kokomo to the Incentive Groups Market in the USA with the help of IGS."

The two companies officially begin their partnership on September 1, 2021 and are excited to see group travel thrive in Fiji.

About IGS

IGS is celebrating its twenty-year anniversary, though combined the team boasts more than 150 years of experience in the MICE industry. Through their established key industry contacts, IGS connects leading meeting and event professionals to a curated collection of hotels across the world. IGS offers the best hotel facilities and provides the utmost level of service for its groups. Each property in the IGS portfolio offers consistent service to accommodate complex meetings, events, and gatherings of all sizes. Learn more: www.internationalgroupsales.com

About Kokomo Private Island Fiji

Kokomo Private Island is Fiji’s most exclusive resort, a stunning award-winning property nestled within a beautiful private island sanctuary setting. It is an all-inclusive private escape for international travelers. Located in the pristine Kadavu Islands, south of the Fijian mainland, guests arrive from Nadi International Airport, followed by either a 45-minute seaplane or 60-minute helicopter transfer. Direct flights into Nadi operate from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and the USA (San Francisco and Los Angeles). Kokomo Island is encircled by the Great Astrolabe Reef, famous for its world-class diving, fishing, and snorkeling. An undisturbed private paradise, the island is spread across 140 acres dotted with verdant pockets and is one of the few rare islands in Fiji with stretches of stunning white sand beach. Learn more: www.kokomoislandfiji.com