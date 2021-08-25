For Immediate Release:

August 25, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 26, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen City of Lima IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Belmont County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler City of Trenton IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Bella Academy of Excellence 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Newburgh Heights Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Whitehall IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Evergreen Community Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Central State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Springfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock City of Findlay IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Madison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas City of Toledo IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Marion Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Montville Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of West Carrollton IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Muskingum County Families and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Noble County Health Department IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Pickaway Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Camp Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca City of Tiffin IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Venice Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Louisville Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Green C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Metro Regional Transit Authority C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas City of Dover IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas County Health Department IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne City of Rittman IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

