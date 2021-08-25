Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 26, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
City of Lima
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
City of Trenton
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Bella Academy of Excellence
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Newburgh Heights Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Whitehall
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Evergreen Community Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Central State University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Springfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
City of Findlay
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Madison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
City of Toledo
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Marion Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Montville Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of West Carrollton
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Muskingum County Families and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble County Health Department
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Clearwater Council of Governments
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Pickaway
Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Camp Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
City of Tiffin
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Venice Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Louisville Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Green
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Metro Regional Transit Authority
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Western Reserve Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
City of Dover
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas County Health Department
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
City of Rittman
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.