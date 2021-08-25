Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 26, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 25, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 26, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

City of Lima

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

City of Trenton

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Bella Academy of Excellence

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Newburgh Heights Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Whitehall

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Evergreen Community Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Beavercreek Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

05/08/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Central State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

City of Findlay

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Village of Cadiz Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Madison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Toledo

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Montville Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of West Carrollton

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum County Families and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Clearwater Council of Governments

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pickaway

Circleville Pickaway Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Camp Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

City of Tiffin

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Venice Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Louisville Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Green

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Metro Regional Transit Authority

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Western Reserve Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

City of Dover

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Health Department

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

City of Rittman

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

