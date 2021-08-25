Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,381 in the last 365 days.

Learn through new Gone Fishin’ saltwater digital interactive games

Just in time for the new school year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has partnered with Pubbly, a digital education company, to launch five interactive games that engage and educate students of all ages on marine fisheries conservation. Jump in today at FloridaFishing.Pubbly.com.

Take a virtual fishing trip, match habitats with Florida fish species, remove trash and invasive lionfish from a reef, learn proper fish handling techniques and complete a virtual fish dissection. Games are geared for fourth grade and up but can be enjoyed by students and adults of all ages. These activities bring marine science right to your fingertips, providing accessible content for your home or classroom and tips to use when you head out on your own saltwater fishing trips.

Learn more about FWC’s saltwater outreach and education programs at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Outreach & Education Programs.” For questions, contact Marine@MyFWC.com or 850-487-0554.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.

You just read:

Learn through new Gone Fishin’ saltwater digital interactive games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.