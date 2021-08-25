Stepscan Technologies Inc. Unveils Stepscan Secure™: World’s First Pressure-based Gait Biometric Access Control System
Stepscan Secure™ captures the movement of multiple subjects and analyses their unique under foot and gait features for biometric identification purposes.
Stepscan Secure™ represents a new use of Stepscan technology capitalizing on its multisubject tracking and identification capabilities””CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on years of research, engineering and innovation, Stepscan Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that it has installed its first gait biometric access control system in the new $39 M Cyber Centre in Fredericton NB, Canada.
— Crystal Trevors CEO Stepscan Technologies Inc.
“Stepscan technology has been commercially available, in the medical market supporting the rehabilitation of injured and weakened patients for some time said Stepscan Technologies CEO Crystal Trevors. Stepscan Secure™ represents a new use of its technology capitalizing on its multisubject tracking and identification capabilities”
The Stepscan® System is unique in that it is a multi-tile, expandable pressure sensitive flooring system. “Stepscan is the only company producing pressure-sensitive flooring that is large enough to capture many footsteps of natural gait. Based on the above features of our Stepscan® platform and previous research supported by NSERC we have shown that we are able to analyze various features of a person's gait and foot/floor interactions and differentiate individuals just by their walking patterns. This project represents the first installation of a Stepscan system for use as a gait biometric system for access control.
The installation is a part of a $1.5 M research partnership with the University of New Brunswick and Cyber NB and involves funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation (NBIF), the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), Cyber NB and the National Research Council Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC – IRAP). Funding will allow the company to complete final testing of Stepscan Secure™ prior to full commercialization
“It is innovative initiatives such as this that we want the Cyber Centre to be utilized for” says Larry Shaw CEO of Ignite Fredericton and Knowledge Park. “Cyber Centre is the largest project in Canada dedicated to cyber security and digital innovation between, universities, governments, and business.
For more information, or to speak to an account manager about Stepscan products please visit https://stepscan.com/security or email info@stepscan.com.
For more information about Cyber Centre please contact Larry Shaw at larry.shaw@knowledgepark.ca
About Stepscan Technologies Inc.
Stepscan Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of its multiple patents in the field of movement tracking and analysis. The company’s pressure sensitive flooring system has many applications including medical research and clinical rehabilitation, sports training, clinical drug trials, military training /virtual simulation, and security. In a medical setting, the Stepscan gait and balance technology is used to provide an objective measure of a patient’s walking ability and vestibular (sway/balance) function. By measuring the patients’ foot pressure, stride, speed and progress line in real time baseline measures, level of impairment, and potential treatment options can be determined. The system is currently being used in hospitals and physiotherapy clinics internationally in applications ranging from accidental falls assessments for the elderly, general rehabilitation, pre-surgery planning and post-operative assessment of children with Cerebral Palsy, stroke rehabilitation, concussion screening and fitting of prosthetic limbs.
Stepscan Technologies is one of over 50 companies that make up the Prince Edward Island Bioscience Cluster and is also a member of the Atlantic Canada Aerospace and Defense Association (ACADA). Stepscan is also a certified women owned business registered with WE Connect International; a global network that connects women-owned businesses to qualified buyers around the world.
About Knowledge Park
Knowledge Park is the largest research park in Atlantic Canada and a member of the Association of University Research Parks. For more than twenty years Knowledge Park’s mandate has been to develop supporting infrastructure for the knowledge sector through a clustering of businesses in the IT sector. Within a campus environment businesses and academia collaborate on industry leading and often disrupting technology innovation. Knowledge Park anchors the Innovation Corridor in Fredericton where more than 60 organizations are focused on research activities.
Crystal Trevors
Stepscan Technologies Inc.
+1 902-314-1460
