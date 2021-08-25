PCN Announces Vice President of Development
Brett A. Mayer to lead new development efforts; looks to create revenue generation for the future of PCN.CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett A. Mayer, MBA, of Douglassville, was recently named Vice President of Development for PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network). With Mayer’s expertise, PCN is launching a new development initiative based on its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and incorporating this change across its marketing endeavors.
“I am very excited to have Brett Mayer join PCN,” said Debra Kohr Sheppard, President and CEO. “Brett brings a knowledge of Pennsylvania’s landscape and an impressive fundraising background to lead this new development effort.”
Since its incorporation, PCN has relied primarily on cable system revenue to fund the network and has received no state or federal tax dollars. The trend toward citizens “cutting” cable television has resulted in a decline of revenue to PCN. “With Brett’s experience and leadership,” Sheppard stated, “PCN is now poised to begin its new fundraising effort focused on philanthropic support consisting of viewer and corporate donations, sponsorships, and grant/foundation funding. Through these avenues, PCN will continue to provide citizens with direct access to unfiltered coverage of state government, and deliver high quality content focusing on the state’s rich history, culture, and high school sports that make our communities unique.”
Mayer comes to PCN with more than 15 years invested in nonprofit operations and fundraising with multiple organizations around the state. He started his professional career holding various positions with the YMCA of Reading and Berks County, leaving in 2013 as their Director of Operations; served as the Development Director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Northeast PA Chapter; and as Regional Philanthropy Officer for the American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region. Most recently, Mayer was a Gift Officer with Penn State Health St. Joseph. Mayer is a member of the United Way of Berks County Emerging Leaders, a board member and president-elect of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Berks County, and on the Greater Reading Young Professionals Board of Directors. Mayer is a graduate of Kutztown University with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education and received his Masters of Business Administration from Grand Canyon University.
PCN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit television network located in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania with bureaus in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. PCN is dedicated to educating, connecting, and celebrating Pennsylvania's past, present, and future through cable television and emerging technologies. Watch PCN on cable television in Pennsylvania or with the PCN Select App. Support PCN’s mission through a tax-deductible donation. Learn more about Giving to PCN at
ABOUT PCN: PCN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit television network dedicated to educating, connecting, and celebrating Pennsylvania's past, present, and future through cable television and streaming platforms. To make a tax-deductible donation to support PCN’s mission or to get the PCN Select App, visit pcntv.com.
HOW TO WATCH: Have cable? You have PCN. No cable? Stream with PCN Select on your favorite device. Learn more at pcntv.com/how-to-watch
WEBSITE: pcntv.com
DVDS, BLU-RAYS & DOWNLOADS: pcntv.com/shop
SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube - @pcntv,
Instagram - @pennsylvaniacablenetwork
Jessica Graybill
PCN
+1 717-730-6000
jessicagraybill@pcntv.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn