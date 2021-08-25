National Pen to Showcase Reinvigorated Brand at San Diego Expo

Promotional products provider attending San Diego Small Business Expo, offering exclusive discounts & a chance to win $500 in personalized promotional products.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pen, a global promotional products leader headquartered in San Diego, will be in attendance at the upcoming San Diego Small Business Expo at the Town and Country Resort & Convention Center on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

This is the first time the company has attended the event, and they will be taking the opportunity to showcase their refreshed brand and expert personalization capabilities. National Pen Head of Brand & Corporate Communications Danae Brooker will be at the expo and looks forward to connecting with the local business community, stating, "At National Pen, we believe small businesses can do big things! We are looking forward to meeting and networking with local small business owners and entrepreneurs to discuss how we can support them in elevating and growing their businesses. Supporting the local community is very important to us, so we are delighted to attend this event and meet the people behind some of the great small businesses we have here in San Diego."

Registered attendees can visit National Pen at the San Diego Small Business Expo at Booth #615 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to receive exclusive discounts and a chance to win $500 in personalized products to promote their business and help grow their brand.

Registration for the event is free, and you can register HERE.



About National Pen

National Pen’s personalized promotional products are created for and inspired by small businesses. With more than 50 years of experience and serving 23 countries worldwide, National Pen provides personalized marketing solutions that help businesses connect with their customers through a personal brand experience. National Pen offers a broad range of personalized promotional products, including writing instruments, stationery, drinkware, bags, gifts, and trade show accessories, and operates via a network of more than 10 facilities across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

To learn more, visit: https://www.pens.com

National Pen is a Cimpress brand (Nasdaq: CMPR).