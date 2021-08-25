Affordable Townhouse Development in Pompano Beach Designed by Austin Fox Architecture Receives City Approval
Fox nominated for three awards for his work on Pompano Townhomes and other projectsPLANTATION, FLA., USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Fox Architecture is pleased to announce that Pompano Townhomes, a 10-unit affordable housing complex in Pompano Beach designed by the firm, was approved by the city on July 20.
A $2.7 million development in partnership with the Community Redevelopment Agency, Pompano Townhomes will be located west of N. Dixie Highway by Pompano Beach Airpark. The project sits on a 16,000-square-foot site and will offer units ranging from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet.
For his work on Pompano Townhomes, as well as many others, Fox has been nominated for three AIA Emerging Professionals Awards – Community Service, Entrepreneur of the Year and Rising Star of the Year.
Fox is dedicated to the continuous improvement of South Florida and its need for affordable housing. His firm recently designed the 37-unit Progressive Pointe Boutique Apartments, with the goal of providing a better quality of living and reasonably priced units in Pompano Beach. He has also been a big supporter of the United Community Options event that raises money for cerebral palsy.
“Fox and I met in 2018 when I was in need of some 3D renderings,” said nominator Eddie Waters. “Mr. Fox is someone I count on for any project because of his high level of professionalism, hard work and devoted character. His initiative and desire to give back to the community really stands out. Austin was eager to participate in the complete project timeline, developing Pompano Townhomes as architect. It is important to note that the affordable 10-unit townhomes have been designed and built for more reasons than just providing someone a home. These townhomes will provide an opportunity for community home ownership. The project qualifies for FHA loans and includes programs available to those in need of financial and educational assistance.”
“Pompano Townhomes is a great opportunity to build up the community and provide home ownership for the up-and-coming residents. It allows me to contribute to Miami Dade and Broward counties, which is an unparalleled feeling,” said Fox.
Fox is an esteemed architect, born and raised in South Florida. He is NCARB certified, and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and UCO of Florida.
The firm offers services including architectural design, development services, renderings, mechanical engineering and building information modeling. Austin Fox Architecture provides structural engineering, space planning and expert witness opinions and testimony. In addition, specialties include interior design and furniture/fixture/equipment selection.
For more information and to get started on a new project, visit austinfoxarchitecture.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here