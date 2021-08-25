Into the Bigger World
A success story of a dreamer who bravely faces life’s challenges for his dreamsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Wong’s "The App I Cot Goes to College" is a novel that follows the journey of an app who is a dreamer and determined to achieve his dreams. Appy graduates from high school in “The App I Cot Journey to Plumville- Empowering Kids to Overcome Adversity”. Upon going to Plumville, he dreamed of becoming an engineer. After high school, he continues his journey to college and graduates as an engineer, Appy’s career takes him all over the world before settling down and start a family.
The author, Dennis Wong, started his journey in 2002 when he wrote "My Journey" while attending a certified nursing assistant class at San Jose Vocational Center. He wrote "The Apricot Outlook of Katherine Koon Hung Wong", a memoir of his mother. He continued with the apricot theme with an app story that travels to better itself and achieve its reward in the end. His third book “The Power of Passion” is a fictional story of love embedded in passion and empathy. He currently works at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA as a Nurse Assistant in the Operating Room Department and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse doing home health care. It was only after exploring the paint sales industry that he felt drawn to pursue a career in healthcare. Backed by an Associate of Arts in Retail Marketing from Chabot College, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management- Personnel and Industrial Relations from California State University, Hayward. He was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who in 2020. Also, as a Sterile Processing Technician, Mr. Wong volunteers with Surgical Missions to Guatemala and Ecuador.
Life’s transitions are scary and overwhelming at times. As we grow older, the world becomes bigger and the fear of not knowing what the future holds may stop us from achieving bigger dreams. This book is an epitome that we can be afraid, but still, be able to do it and make it big in life.
Visit the author's website at www.denniswcwongauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
