Hydraulic Tools Market Witnessing Stunning Growth Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% to 2026
Hydraulic Tools Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Forecast 2026PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydraulic tools market size was valued at $1,567.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,347.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The growth of the global market is driven by rise in the material handling equipment industry. Increase in new technologies such as SGH wire-actuated encoders, which measure the cylinder stroke in the hydraulic cylinder, boost the demand for hydraulic tools across the globe.
In 2018, North America dominated the global hydraulic tools market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.4% share of the global market, followed by Europe. The economy of Europe has grown over the past couple of years, which in turn boosts the growth of the construction industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Leading Players:
The key players profiled in the report include Actuant Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, SPX Flow, Kudos Mechanical Co., Ltd., Textron Inc., IDEX Corporation, HTL Worldwide Ltd., Shinn Fu, Hi-Force, and Cembre Inc.
In terms of end user, the industrial manufacturing segment secured the highest share in the market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period owing to increase in the manufacturing sector around the globe. These factors are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players in developing economies.
Key Findings of the Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hydraulic tools market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the hydraulic cylinder and jack segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the tension and torque tools segment is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
• By end-user, the industrial manufacturing segment led the hydraulic tools market in 2018.
• North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the hydraulic tools industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth hydraulic tools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
• The global hydraulic tools market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.
