Expert View: Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Shows Outstanding Growth at a CAGR of 8% by 2031

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market CAGR

The global controlled release fertilizers granules market is projected to reach $1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global controlled release fertilizers granules market garnered $0.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32080 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market based on product type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Enquire for Customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32080 Based on product type, the polymer-coated products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the polymer-sulphur-coated urea (PSCU) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the non-agriculture segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the agriculture segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/controlled-release-fertilizers-granules-market/purchase-options Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market analyzed in the research include Allied Nutrients, Koch Industries, Inc., Knox Fertilizer Company, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Haifa Negev technologies LTD, ICL Group, ASK Chemicals, Kingenta , Neufarm GmbH, Nutrien Ltd.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/controlled-release-fertilizers-granules-market-A31630 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global controlled release fertilizers granules market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/12/2587959/0/en/Controlled-Release-Fertilizers-Granules-Market-Size-Worth-1-0-Billion-by-2031-CAGR-8-0-AMR.html

