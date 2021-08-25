Open LMS and Mediamaisteri Oy Partner to Provide Nordic Institutions With Improved Moodle™-Based Learning Experiences
Open LMS partners with Mediamaisteri Oy to offer a Moodle™-based institutional LMS with all the features sought after by the Nordic region’s corporate sector.
Open LMS' comprehensive knowledge of corporate sector LMS requirements combined with our understanding and vast experience of the Finnish digital learning landscape is an unparalleled match.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, a leading provider of corporate training solutions through its powerful open-source learning management systems, today announced a partnership agreement with Mediamaisteri Oy, a Moodle™-based EdTech services firm based in Finland. Mediamaisteri Oy has specialized in eLearning and human resources development since 2000, operating in the Nordic region, serving educational institutions, corporations, public offices, and associations. While Mediamaisteri Oy offers its own Moodle™-based LMS, it sought to partner with a commercial open-source LMS leader that provides additional features to serve its corporate customers.
— Ville Koiviola, Sales Director at Mediamaisteri Oy
"Open LMS WORK was selected for this need. What is important to us in a partnership is the product's features and the right kind of operating culture. The Open LMS team can offer us both of these," said Mikko Toriseva, CEO of Mediamaisteri Oy. "Presently, we are particularly interested in offering Open LMS WORK to all Nordic countries and see this partnership as an excellent opportunity to take the first steps towards an international market."
The partnership will enable two EdTech powerhouses to join forces to deliver world-class eLearning solutions through their combined deep understanding of customer needs, bringing a significant boost to the Finnish and Nordic markets.
"Open source has always been a dominant force in the Nordics, especially Moodle™. We've known Mediamaisteri for years, and highly admire their work and the fact that they place just as much emphasis on great customer experience as we do. We're excited to have them on our team," said Phill Miller, Managing Director at Open LMS.
As both organizations are committed to bringing customer value in every contact, the new partners expect seamless cooperation and a high-quality customer experience.
"Open LMS' comprehensive knowledge of corporate sector LMS requirements combined with our understanding and vast experience of the Finnish digital learning landscape is an unparalleled match," said Ville Koiviola, Sales Director at Mediamaisteri Oy.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging online learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver the best learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
Learn more about Open LMS at www.openlms.net.
About Mediamaisteri Oy
Mediamaisteri has been providing Moodle™-based services since 2000, with headquarters in Finland and serving the Nordic market. Along with its own open-source LMS and services, it offers corporations and organizations world-class solutions for digital learning today.
Learn more about Mediamaisteri Oy at www.mediamaisteri.com/fi
Jared Orlin
Learning Technologies Group plc
+44 1273 468889
