Chasing Truth
A refreshing mystery thriller with the right elements of fantasyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest and first offering in the Until Dawn Series, Jordan E. Walker’s "Dark Nights (New Edition): First in the Until Dawn Series" unfolds Jayde Henryk’s story of survival in her search for truth. Her family died for a secret. When Jayde relocates with her father, she encounters some interesting characters along the way to the strange land to which they go. Not only does she find kindness and protection in some of the people she meets, but she also becomes aware of the fantastical creatures who live in the area. When the assassin who murdered Jayde's mother and brother catches up with the pair, Jayde is forced to flee for her life, more determined to find the truth. She met a fairy, and they came closer together as they fought for their lives.
The author, Jordan E. Walker, creates a mystery filled with adventure and fantastical creatures perfect for intermediate readers as well as adults. Written in the first person, the story unfolds through Jayde's voice. And what a voice it is. The author's protagonist is smart, opinionated, courageous, and impulsive. Walker's grasp of the teen's dialogue and inner monologue is spot-on. Jayde's internal dialogue concerning her disdain for her parents is reminiscent of Holden Caufield, that most angsty of fictional teens in ‘J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye.’ Walker's first offering in the Until Dawn series is a wonderful addition to fantasy fans' shelves.
Jayde’s story started with a fairytale but ended with a bang. Mystery, magic, and loss lie within the darkness of night. Until dawn.
